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Ella Mae Palabrica: 22-Year-Old Sinovac Victim and Now Dead
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79 views • March 25, 2022
Ella was a nursing graduate from Sultan Kudarat, Philippines. Her friends/family reported that she took the Sinovac "vaccine" last year.
Her first dose was on June 18.
She took the second dose on July 16.
She died from a brain aneurysm on August 18.
How many more victims before we finally put a stop to this silent global mass genocide?
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/ella-mae-palabrica-22-year-old-sinovac-victim-and-now-dead/
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Her first dose was on June 18.
She took the second dose on July 16.
She died from a brain aneurysm on August 18.
How many more victims before we finally put a stop to this silent global mass genocide?
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/ella-mae-palabrica-22-year-old-sinovac-victim-and-now-dead/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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