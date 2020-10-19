The Reptilian Possession Of Kamala Harris

Not even Bush or Obama can be found on video with completely(!) black eyes. It's unprecedented that a person applying for one of the highest offices in the state (the highest office once Joe is out of the way) and the most powerful state in the world is shown on video with completely black eyes.Not on any video of dubious origin, but on a video on Kamala Harris' own official Youtube channel!Why she leaves this video up? That's pretty simple explained - she's not hiding. She shows quite openly what she is. Why? Because in case she and Biden are elected, that gives her very, very extensive powers to do very evil things. That's metaphysical law.The video "Can The Democrats Come In?" illustrates this. Harris leaves the video on their channel because it's a version of the black-eyed people question, "Can we come in? She asks for permission, and when the American voters give her that permission.... well, what happens then can be seen in this video:Only that it will happen on a national and global level. Disease, bankruptcy, war and hunger will come over the country and the people.This is not the usual politics where one is like the other and it makes no difference. It is time to put aside this narrow-minded misconception based on false dichotomy. The situation is serious. This is a struggle against pure evil.