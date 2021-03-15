EPIC Interview with PATRICK BYRNE: THE WAY FORWARD

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Patrick Byrne's newly released book is listed as the NY Times #1 Best Seller of Non Fiction EBooks. But its hard to find! It will be coming out in print this week.
ELECTION FRAUD 2020 THE DEEP CAPTURE CAMPAIGN
The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump the White House, By a Man Who did not Vote for Him (or, What to send friends who ask, “Why do you doubt the integrity of Election 2020?”)
https://www.deepcapture.com/