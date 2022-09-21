1611 King James Bible Pulpit Folio First Edition Leaf (Leaves)

http://WWW.GREATSITE.COM presents the 1611 King James Bible Pulpit Folio First Edition Leaf (plural: "leaves" ). Imagine owning a genuine original page from the very first printing of history's most printed book. These ancient 100% cotton sheets are over 400 years old, about 16 inches tall, and come with beautiful authenticity certificates. You can pick a favorite passage of scripture. An extremely impressive thing to hang on your wall, these rare treasures of Christian history are available for purchase here: https://greatsite.com/shop/facsimile-reproductions/1611-king-james-bible-super-deluxe-leather-pulpit-folio-size-edition/