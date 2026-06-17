Opportunities to Serve in Omaha & Douglas County: General-Election-Only Offices in the 2026 Election

Discover how you can run for impactful local offices in Nebraska's 2026 General Election. Eligible citizens in Douglas County and Omaha still have time to file for nonpartisan roles shaping education, utilities, natural resources, and community leadership before summer deadlines.





This guide explores available general-election-only positions including Educational Service Units, Natural Resources Districts, Metropolitan Utilities District, community college boards, city council seats, county roles, and more. Learn about the November 3, 2026 election date, filing deadlines of July 15 for incumbents and August 3 for non-incumbents, basic eligibility requirements, and how these boards hold regular public meetings. Whether you're passionate about schools, water resources, power services, or local governance, these opportunities let dedicated residents contribute directly to their communities. Explore official resources to understand the process and prepare your candidacy for a stronger Nebraska.





Read the article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/opportunities-to-serve-in-omaha-and





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