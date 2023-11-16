“Hamas Using Hospitals as Human Shields” says CIA and Israel | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Hamas is using hospitals as human shields… while children sleep in incubators above ground… that’s what we’re being told… Hamas is below ground in their headquarters carrying out their plans and above them are maternity wards and children’s wings. How do we know this? Because the CIA and Israel are telling us this. So we should all believe them without question.

Another failure of Israeli propaganda. It turned out that the “Hamas bunker” under Shifa Hospital is actually an Israeli bunker built under the Al-Shifa compound back in 1983, when Israel occupied the Gaza Strip.

This is why the Israelis were so sure that there was something under the hospital.

Back in 1983, when Israel still controlled the Gaza Strip, it built a secure underground operating room and network of tunnels under the Shifa Hospital and a cement basement under the second building of the hospital, which journalists are explicitly prohibited from entering.

