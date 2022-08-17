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America First Congressional Candidate Declares 'It's Time Go on Offense' After Calling to Defund FBI Following Unlawful Raid on Trump
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Heads up! FBI, media allies now laying groundwork for ‘dirty bomb’ false flag incident that will be blamed on Trump’s supporters
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-16-fbi-media-allies-laying-groundwork-dirty-bomb-false-flag-incident.html/