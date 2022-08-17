America First Congressional Candidate Declares 'It's Time Go on Offense' After Calling to Defund FBI Following Unlawful Raid on Trump

--------------

Heads up! FBI, media allies now laying groundwork for ‘dirty bomb’ false flag incident that will be blamed on Trump’s supporters

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-16-fbi-media-allies-laying-groundwork-dirty-bomb-false-flag-incident.html/







