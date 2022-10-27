InfoWars - "Beware Those Who Worship A.I. Gods." - WEF Transhumanist Plan to Launch Extinction Event Against Humanity To Become Gods of a Desolate Earth - 10-26-2022

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Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan to eradicate humanity and become AI gods as Yuval Noah Harari recently claimed that a digital 'Noah's Ark' will replace human consciousness after eradication of the population.
See the original tweeted video here: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1585080574712373250?s=20
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