InfoWars - "Beware Those Who Worship A.I. Gods." - WEF Transhumanist Plan to Launch Extinction Event Against Humanity To Become Gods of a Desolate Earth - 10-26-2022

Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan to eradicate humanity and become AI gods as Yuval Noah Harari recently claimed that a digital 'Noah's Ark' will replace human consciousness after eradication of the population.
See the original tweeted video here: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1585080574712373250?s=20
