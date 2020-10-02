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THE TRUTH ABOUT POLICE, MILITARY, GOVERNMENT & TERROR - PART 1 [2015] - CULLEN SMITH (VIDEO)
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61 views • October 02, 2020
Our modern character role of private policy officer (police) was first established by the Royal Elites who needed their royal COURT jesters (bailiffs) to serve and protect the elite's private interests. The jesters are buffoons in costumes (uni-form) whose purpose is to entertain the elites during times of leisure, but also go out to extort revenue from the public by force during times of disparity and unrest. lets show police the #ETYMOLOGY of their profession. Cop comes from copper, meaning "one who cops things, or STEALS things" cop (v.) 1704, northern British dialect, "to seize, to catch," perhaps ultimately from Middle French caper "seize, to take," from Latin capere "to take" (see capable); or from Dutch kapen "to take," from Old Frisian capia "to buy," which is related to Old English ceapian (see cheap). So Police are known as COPS, or COPPERS because they cop revenue from the public to give to the private elite (government).
Identity is the ID- Entity, the entity of Self Awareness. Our personal identity is what makes us unique, what differentiates us from the herd, from the aggregate, the consensus, the UNI-form (one form). Whats ironic though, is that the etymology of the very word ID-ENTITY actually means "SAMENESS, ONENESS," the opposite of what we attribute its usage to mean, differentiation. identity (n.) c. 1600, "sameness, oneness," from Middle French identité (14c.), from Late Latin (5c.) identitatem (nominative identitas) "sameness," from ident-, comb. form of Latin idem (neuter) "the same" (see identical); abstracted from identidem "over and over," from phrase idem et idem.
So when we apply for a government issued ID, there is a deeply esoteric understanding, which alludes that by applying for an ID, one is conforming to SAMENESS, uniformity, identical to the rest, "over and over....." ID is Latin for "it", meaning "that one, over there," as in a distinction from one thing to another, and comes from Proto-Indo-European word "i". So in other words, the ID-entity is the repetitive splicing of Unity Consciousness or Oneness into a smaller "self," a distinguished part of the whole.
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THE TRUTH ABOUT POLICE, MILITARY, GOVERNMENT, LAW AND ANARCHY - PART 2 [2020] - CULLEN SMITH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/18b497ba-1511-4945-a257-fd209f0c6ac9
Cullen Smith at Lifting the Veil on Steemit
https://steemit.com/@lifting-theveil
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Identity is the ID- Entity, the entity of Self Awareness. Our personal identity is what makes us unique, what differentiates us from the herd, from the aggregate, the consensus, the UNI-form (one form). Whats ironic though, is that the etymology of the very word ID-ENTITY actually means "SAMENESS, ONENESS," the opposite of what we attribute its usage to mean, differentiation. identity (n.) c. 1600, "sameness, oneness," from Middle French identité (14c.), from Late Latin (5c.) identitatem (nominative identitas) "sameness," from ident-, comb. form of Latin idem (neuter) "the same" (see identical); abstracted from identidem "over and over," from phrase idem et idem.
So when we apply for a government issued ID, there is a deeply esoteric understanding, which alludes that by applying for an ID, one is conforming to SAMENESS, uniformity, identical to the rest, "over and over....." ID is Latin for "it", meaning "that one, over there," as in a distinction from one thing to another, and comes from Proto-Indo-European word "i". So in other words, the ID-entity is the repetitive splicing of Unity Consciousness or Oneness into a smaller "self," a distinguished part of the whole.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE TRUTH ABOUT POLICE, MILITARY, GOVERNMENT, LAW AND ANARCHY - PART 2 [2020] - CULLEN SMITH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/18b497ba-1511-4945-a257-fd209f0c6ac9
Cullen Smith at Lifting the Veil on Steemit
https://steemit.com/@lifting-theveil
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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