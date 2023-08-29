Create New Account
Decoding The Language Of Occultists - World Wrestling (Entertainment): Freemasonry Connections Revealed - By Rv Truth
Russianvids is a Youtube uploader that through his Youtube channel = Rv Truth tries to show us; among many other things; the colors; the signs and the symbols that the occultists use to communicate without the non-initiated in the occultism perceive (non-initiated in the occultism = 99, 99% of us).

If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:

www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com

By,

Comentadorcommentator

