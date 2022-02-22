URGENT - UK Scientists CONFIRM Graphene Mind Control Nano In All Covid Vaccine Vials

URGENT - UK Scientists CONFIRM Graphene Mind Control Nano In All Covid Vaccine VialsDr. Rob Verkerk summarises the preliminary findings of an EbMCsquared CIC commissioned independent analysis of three types of Covid-19 vaccines.The study investigation was prompted by reports and concerns from scientists around the world suggesting that vials of Covid-19 vaccines may be contaminated with items that are not on the declared list of components. More information and recent reports can be found here.EbMCsquared is the U.K.-registered community interest group that helps manage World Council for Health initiatives and campaigns. EbMCsquared’s mission is to advance health and well-beingfor the benefit of humankind.When doctors and scientists have no ability to stop this, it simply means, people are being murdered. This is a premeditated attack on humanity, a true genocide, bigger than anything in our history. When the system is corrupted, it is left to the people to stand up for justice and the truth. Remove these evil people from control, that is the only way forward.source and transcript: