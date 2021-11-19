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This Quantum Life #46 - Revealing Oz
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30 views • November 19, 2021
The great thing about "The Oz" is that its power is granted by the curtain behind which it hides as it creates and broadcasts its fearful images. Pull aside the curtain, and there is no more power.
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