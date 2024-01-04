Today's Patient Blue Fronted Amazon l Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 2

Kritter Klub





Dec 31, 2024





Bada, the blue-fronted Amazon, came to the hospital for a very sad reason. He started plucking his own feathers. He must be stressed about something... Find out what made him depressed in the video





More videos about ‘Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱’: • Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱





#Kritterklub #parrot #bird #pet





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryu27pR6yZU