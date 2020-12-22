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Lori Colley - Ep. 470 - Discovery, Exposure, Destruction
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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6 views • December 22, 2020
December 21, 2020

od laid out the process: He will discover (expose) the lovers of the Deep State—China, Russia, Iran—and embarrass them utterly. Then comes their destruction.

Thanks for watching and praying!

MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r

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Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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