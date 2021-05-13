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MAAP Media we had a friendly chat with Bennie Smith.
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0 view • May 13, 2021
MAAP Media interview with Bennie Smith a representative from Audit USA, we just had a friendly chat for few minutes but please check out the interview from the pervious post. Incredible human being this gentleman.
MAAP Media W Audit USA representative Bennie Smith.
At Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Also appeared in the clip Camera man from OAN Mr. Guy and Journalist Ms. Christina Bobb also with OAN News Cable.
MAAP Media W Audit USA representative Bennie Smith.
At Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Also appeared in the clip Camera man from OAN Mr. Guy and Journalist Ms. Christina Bobb also with OAN News Cable.
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