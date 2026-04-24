BREAKING: THEY'RE FORCE INJECTING YOUR FOOD! - Military Deployed To Inject Cattle

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the forced injection of cattle in places like France as drones are used to find hidden livestock farmers don't want vaccinated.

Videos have come out of police enforcing vaccine orders on farms in France following the government's deployment of the military last year to inject against "Lumpy Skin Disease."





There is no evidence that this forced medication does not affect the human that consumes the meat. We already see mRNA used on pigs which has been in effect since 2018.





While university academics like to claim there's nothing to worry about, they have yet to prove that the mRNA doesn't find its way to the human body through consumption. Meanwhile, there are literal studies proving modified RNA (as opposed to messenger) can be used to bypass digestion.





There are also countless thinktanks and food groups (and yes, governments) that are testing and enforcing in some cases mRNA vegetables like lettuce. The FDA has a recent program on this.





Now, this isn't about striking fear in people but as we see a collapse of the supply chain which is clearly by design and we see food ration legislation being pushed through with digital IDs and mass surveillance, order out of chaos comes to mind. It's obvious that people need to prepare for themselves. This IS the reset system.





Economic destruction, fertilizer, food and fuel shortages, war and many other issues being met with technocratic replacement systems should tip everyone off that this reset is indeed going down and it's up to everyone to be as independent as possible as the state depends on the dependence of the masses in order to control the masses.





With chemicals being sprayed on even organic foods, this can seem at times inescapable but there are routes. There are solutions. Stocking up, not depending on grocery stores or banks, being conscious of health, all of these things are legitimate solutions that most wish to ignore in exchange for simply being angry without a solution.





Prepare.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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