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MY TWO BITS WORTH TV Episode 28
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60 views • March 17, 2022
SIGNS OF THE TIMES, The Unacceptable Views of the Fringe Majority
A photo collage by Gertjan Zwiggelaar documenting the many varied signs displayed during the fated Truckers' Freedom Convoy in Ottawa accompanied by music the author composed in 2016; 'Something Lovely'. A piece for oboe and orchestra. Composed on a Casio keyboard in Logic Pro X.
A photo collage by Gertjan Zwiggelaar documenting the many varied signs displayed during the fated Truckers' Freedom Convoy in Ottawa accompanied by music the author composed in 2016; 'Something Lovely'. A piece for oboe and orchestra. Composed on a Casio keyboard in Logic Pro X.
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