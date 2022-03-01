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What do you know about the Ukraine? - The Massacre in 2014, to today. SSN pt 2/3
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120 views • March 01, 2022
PART II
Includes our Bulls Eye video:
https://rumble.com/vvyce5-what-do-you-know-about-the-ukraine-russian-aggression-or-the-cia-ssn-bullse.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
What do you know about the Ukraine?
Banking Sanctions being announced and the SWIFT System aimed at crippling Russia, it’s all lip service, because plans were put in place years ago.
It was Never About Infrastructure, it was about taking down the U.S.
Emerging nations plan their own World Bank, IMF July 14, 2014
Five countries will unveil a $100 billion fund to fight financial crises, their version of the IMF. They will also launch a World Bank alternative, a new bank that will make loans for infrastructure projects across the developing world…”
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/emerging-nations-plan-own-world-bank-imf-191407424--finance.html
___
References:
What happened in Kiev's Maidan square?: Feb 12, 2015 Sniper claims he shot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ib7EkJD08e4
The Fight for Ukraine: Last Days of the Revolution: May 23, 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7e6B64Iqqg
US Sec of State Mar 4, 2014 John Kerry offers aid to Ukraine
Russia was annexing Crimea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNJShdQFngc
George Steponapolis Not Clear What the U.S. Can Do March 2, 2014
https://youtu.be/YR_cmn2qeck?t=141
Zelensky wins presidency by landslide Published 22 April 2019
Zelenskyy received 73.22% of the vote.
concern over his close links to the billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.
They have expressed doubts that he will be able to take on the country's influential oligarchs and stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-48007487
US Intelligence Agencies so concerned when President Poroshenko lost to Zelensky by a Landslide?
Remarks by Vice President Biden in Kiev, Ukraine: Nov 26, 2014 with elected Ukrainian revolution — Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko
Ukrainian revolution — Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko is a Ukrainian businessman and politician who served as President of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019.
Dombas that VP Biden Mentions is one of the provinces that declared independence and the Russian Federation Putin moved into to protect.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jylk1h4LLqc
Vice President Biden Himself: 36 Hours in Ukraine with Vice President Biden Dec 17, 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpI-gPhc538
So did VP Biden benefit in some way from becoming buddies with President Poroshenko and the U.S. Pledging Billions of Dollars to the new government in the Ukraine? Now let’s go back to VP Joe Biden Brags about getting Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired, but was this just a diversion from something more diabolical and Biden and Hunter cashed in on it?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXA--dj2-CY
Rep. Elise Stefanik questions Amb. Yovanovitch about Burisma FromTrump's first impeachment
Stefanik was involved in Ukraine OP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DsCEyQoYyk
Rep Ratcliff
Adam Schiff refuses to recognize his request.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROe_Rbsqqng
Fiona Hill and Devin Nunes
Brooking Institute/ GPS Fusion/DNC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAs9MfpvXRg
'WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU': Jim Jordan CALLS OUT Schiff For Knowing Who's The Whistleblower
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdKjmxDaEk8
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan’s full questioning of Volker and Morrison | Trump's first impeachment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amu2fwt0mwg ...
...
See all references for all parts, on our Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vw2ift-straight-shooting-news-feb-27-2022-pt-3-redactions-and-distractions-cdc-tru.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
___
join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Includes our Bulls Eye video:
https://rumble.com/vvyce5-what-do-you-know-about-the-ukraine-russian-aggression-or-the-cia-ssn-bullse.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
What do you know about the Ukraine?
Banking Sanctions being announced and the SWIFT System aimed at crippling Russia, it’s all lip service, because plans were put in place years ago.
It was Never About Infrastructure, it was about taking down the U.S.
Emerging nations plan their own World Bank, IMF July 14, 2014
Five countries will unveil a $100 billion fund to fight financial crises, their version of the IMF. They will also launch a World Bank alternative, a new bank that will make loans for infrastructure projects across the developing world…”
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/emerging-nations-plan-own-world-bank-imf-191407424--finance.html
___
References:
What happened in Kiev's Maidan square?: Feb 12, 2015 Sniper claims he shot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ib7EkJD08e4
The Fight for Ukraine: Last Days of the Revolution: May 23, 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7e6B64Iqqg
US Sec of State Mar 4, 2014 John Kerry offers aid to Ukraine
Russia was annexing Crimea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNJShdQFngc
George Steponapolis Not Clear What the U.S. Can Do March 2, 2014
https://youtu.be/YR_cmn2qeck?t=141
Zelensky wins presidency by landslide Published 22 April 2019
Zelenskyy received 73.22% of the vote.
concern over his close links to the billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.
They have expressed doubts that he will be able to take on the country's influential oligarchs and stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-48007487
US Intelligence Agencies so concerned when President Poroshenko lost to Zelensky by a Landslide?
Remarks by Vice President Biden in Kiev, Ukraine: Nov 26, 2014 with elected Ukrainian revolution — Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko
Ukrainian revolution — Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko is a Ukrainian businessman and politician who served as President of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019.
Dombas that VP Biden Mentions is one of the provinces that declared independence and the Russian Federation Putin moved into to protect.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jylk1h4LLqc
Vice President Biden Himself: 36 Hours in Ukraine with Vice President Biden Dec 17, 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpI-gPhc538
So did VP Biden benefit in some way from becoming buddies with President Poroshenko and the U.S. Pledging Billions of Dollars to the new government in the Ukraine? Now let’s go back to VP Joe Biden Brags about getting Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired, but was this just a diversion from something more diabolical and Biden and Hunter cashed in on it?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXA--dj2-CY
Rep. Elise Stefanik questions Amb. Yovanovitch about Burisma FromTrump's first impeachment
Stefanik was involved in Ukraine OP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DsCEyQoYyk
Rep Ratcliff
Adam Schiff refuses to recognize his request.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROe_Rbsqqng
Fiona Hill and Devin Nunes
Brooking Institute/ GPS Fusion/DNC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAs9MfpvXRg
'WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU': Jim Jordan CALLS OUT Schiff For Knowing Who's The Whistleblower
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdKjmxDaEk8
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan’s full questioning of Volker and Morrison | Trump's first impeachment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amu2fwt0mwg ...
...
See all references for all parts, on our Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vw2ift-straight-shooting-news-feb-27-2022-pt-3-redactions-and-distractions-cdc-tru.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
___
join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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