Exploring the Matrix: the Demiurge, Organic Portals and True Essence Souls in our Realm
Sergeant Schultz
Published Yesterday

Sources: Quantum Healing with Tena & Karen "Part 2: Exploring the Matrix System, Demiurge, NPC Souls vs True Essence Souls- Unlocking the Spirit"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srvfCzhtNGY

quantumhealingwithtena.com

[email protected]


From the Fringe "He Died and Remembered Everything: The Demiurge"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZtqlmSgNVY

Original story: Tricked by the Light 7/08/2015 Interview



FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


Keywords
deathaliensalienufomind controlmeditationmatrixdmtafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshmachine elvesdumbsreincarnation traptricksters

