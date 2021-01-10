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MIRROR: Ashli Babbit A Possible FALSE FLAG Shooting PART 2
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744 views • January 10, 2021
This one is extremely interesting. It looks staged. Watch and comment. We are under heavy psych ops during a Color Revolution / coup d'etat/ In War the means justifies the ends. They need everyone to have knee jerk reaction and accept what is seen. No one has questioned, but you must.
source: https://www.brighteon.com/125b19fe-518a-45f5-9fa1-820600a9e145
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source: https://www.brighteon.com/125b19fe-518a-45f5-9fa1-820600a9e145
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
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