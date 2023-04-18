https://gettr.com/post/p2eqb0r56fa

04/17/2023 At the "Manhattan Violent Crime Victims" hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee, Nicole passionately appealed to Chairman Jim Jordan, stating that the members of New Federal State of China are victims of the CCP's weaponization of the US justice system. She requested that Jim Jordan investigate the case of Mr. Miles Guo, as she believed that he should not be imprisoned but should appear at the hearing to testify about the CCP's weaponization of the US justice system.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/17/2023 妮可在众议院司法委员会发起的“曼哈顿暴力犯罪受害者”听证会上向主席吉姆·乔丹大声疾呼：新中国联邦是中共武器化美国司法系统的受害者！她请求吉姆·乔丹调查郭文贵先生的案子。她认为郭文贵先生不应该被关在监狱里，而应该出现在这次的听证会上为中共武器化美国司法系统作证。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





