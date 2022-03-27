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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1795 - Mary Elvington - Defense wants the death penalty off the table
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22 views • March 27, 2022
Mary was in her car when Brand, a felon, approached with a shotgun. He kidnapped her, before shooting her and dumping her body behind a grocery store. He then abandoned her car in a separate location.
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