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Bill Gates Wants To Block Out The Sun, Learn The Full Story
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72 views • April 12, 2021
Bill Gates Wants To Block Out The Sun, Learn The Full Story
Alex Jones breaks down Bill Gates' and other top globalists' plans to wipe out the population using the expanding medical tyranny state to enforce an anti-human Great Reset. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6070bb3a565aa7145e7efca4
Alex Jones breaks down Bill Gates' and other top globalists' plans to wipe out the population using the expanding medical tyranny state to enforce an anti-human Great Reset. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6070bb3a565aa7145e7efca4
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