THE BUSY BEES!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
7 views • 11 months ago

We keep Bees!

The Bees produce Honey for us, and of course, for themselves. Bees are born into a society with very strict assignment to each Bee.

As Spring comes to our part of the World, and the Flowers start to bloom, the activities in the Beehives increases dramatically.

Bees are hard to follow, as taking videos or photographs of them is a total challenge in patience and physical effort!. One never knows exactly what they are going to do! Of all the  photo assignments I have had, I do not think that anything is as difficult as to accomplish as trying to follow these creatures close-up! The idea is to integrate oneself into the matrix and be as unobtrusive as circumstances allow! Here I have recorded their activities in as much detail as possible!

Please enjoy our show!



honeybeesinsectsbeekeeping and culture
