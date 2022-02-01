© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Build on the Cornerstone not Sand!
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 01, 2022
Jesus said if we OBEY Him we will survive any spiritual battles, and most importantly God's judgement.
But, if we hear him and do not obey Him, we will not survive God's judgment. This should convict us and inspire us to change our lives in accordance to Jesus' teachings. If you aren't doing what He said, ask yourself, why not? Where is your current lifestyle going to lead and what affect is it having on others?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
But, if we hear him and do not obey Him, we will not survive God's judgment. This should convict us and inspire us to change our lives in accordance to Jesus' teachings. If you aren't doing what He said, ask yourself, why not? Where is your current lifestyle going to lead and what affect is it having on others?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.