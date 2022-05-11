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Corona: "Wir befinden uns im Krieg" - aber gegen wen?
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228 views • May 11, 2022
Video von März 2021: "Seit nunmehr einem Jahr läuft der "Krieg gegen Corona", doch gegen wen wird dieser Krieg wirklich geführt? Einige Zitate erfahrener Kriegsherren und Philosophen der Geschichte mögen die aktuelle Propaganda etwas erhellen:
"Jede Kriegführung gründet auf Täuschung" (Sun Tzu, chinesischer General, aus "Kunst des Krieges", ca. 500 v. Chr.)
Korrektur: Video ist natürlich nicht von 2020, sondern von März 2021 :-)
"Jede Kriegführung gründet auf Täuschung" (Sun Tzu, chinesischer General, aus "Kunst des Krieges", ca. 500 v. Chr.)
Korrektur: Video ist natürlich nicht von 2020, sondern von März 2021 :-)
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