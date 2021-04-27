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Xscape Pain Using Red Light
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11 views • April 27, 2021
On this episode of OffBeat Business TV, Host Susan Hamilton talks with Andre Patterson, founder of Xscape Pain in Frisco, TX, about the use of red light and near infra-red light therapy to stop pain and promote healing.
Not only is red light therapy great for pain, it can be great for building immunity. Andre is quick to point out it isn’t in itself a cure, rather stimulates an optimal and accelerated manner in which our bodies heal themselves as they are meant to do.
First Light Therapy session is free. Just text "LIGHTMEUP" to 972.528.7033.
To work with Andre Patterson, go to https://xscapepain.com
, or call 972-528-7033. Book a session online, remember, your first experience is free! Then take advantage of the affordable package rates they’ve put together to make it easier for you to enjoy optimal health.
Subscribe to the OBBM Network Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2LopRv8...), iHeart, Google Podcasts and more. OffBeat Business TV can be found on Youtube ,
Rumble (https://rumble.com/c/OffBeatBusinessTV),
and wherever you enjoy great on-demand podcasts and TV.
--------------------
Listen to more on these business topics:
Money: http://bit.ly/LifeWithLoriPodcast
BusinessCoaching: http://bit.ly/BISB-TV
Technology: http://bit.ly/BizPointzTV
Local DFW Business Spotlights: http://bit.ly/OBB-TV
Local AllenBusinesses: http://bit.ly/PowerGroupAllenPodcast
BrandStrategy: http://bit.ly/BizVisionary
MusicTherapy: http://bit.ly/PPP-podcast
HealthNews: http://bit.ly/THE-TV
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Brought to you by:
Worksuites #AllenTX, https://Worksuites.com
IV Hook-Up, https://IVHookUp.com
Silverado Southlake Memory Care Community, 469-315-3775
https://WeStandForFreedom.com
------------------------
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Join the OffBeat Business Alliance: https://offbeatbusiness.com/sign-up/
Credits:
OffBeat Business Media, LLC https://OffBeatBusiness.com
https://DannySkinner.com (audio/vocals)
https://Gracepoint.Media
https://MelanieMurphyVO.com (voice over)
Your Admin Ninja, http://youradminninja.com (marketing support)
Not only is red light therapy great for pain, it can be great for building immunity. Andre is quick to point out it isn’t in itself a cure, rather stimulates an optimal and accelerated manner in which our bodies heal themselves as they are meant to do.
First Light Therapy session is free. Just text "LIGHTMEUP" to 972.528.7033.
To work with Andre Patterson, go to https://xscapepain.com
, or call 972-528-7033. Book a session online, remember, your first experience is free! Then take advantage of the affordable package rates they’ve put together to make it easier for you to enjoy optimal health.
Subscribe to the OBBM Network Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2LopRv8...), iHeart, Google Podcasts and more. OffBeat Business TV can be found on Youtube ,
Rumble (https://rumble.com/c/OffBeatBusinessTV),
and wherever you enjoy great on-demand podcasts and TV.
--------------------
Listen to more on these business topics:
Money: http://bit.ly/LifeWithLoriPodcast
BusinessCoaching: http://bit.ly/BISB-TV
Technology: http://bit.ly/BizPointzTV
Local DFW Business Spotlights: http://bit.ly/OBB-TV
Local AllenBusinesses: http://bit.ly/PowerGroupAllenPodcast
BrandStrategy: http://bit.ly/BizVisionary
MusicTherapy: http://bit.ly/PPP-podcast
HealthNews: http://bit.ly/THE-TV
---------------------
Brought to you by:
Worksuites #AllenTX, https://Worksuites.com
IV Hook-Up, https://IVHookUp.com
Silverado Southlake Memory Care Community, 469-315-3775
https://WeStandForFreedom.com
------------------------
Follow us on USA.life: https://usa.life/OBBMNetwork
Follow us on gab: https://gab.com/OBBM
Follow us on MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/obbmnetwork
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/off...
------------------------
Join the OffBeat Business Alliance: https://offbeatbusiness.com/sign-up/
Credits:
OffBeat Business Media, LLC https://OffBeatBusiness.com
https://DannySkinner.com (audio/vocals)
https://Gracepoint.Media
https://MelanieMurphyVO.com (voice over)
Your Admin Ninja, http://youradminninja.com (marketing support)
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