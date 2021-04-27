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Xscape Pain Using Red Light
OBBMNetwork
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On this episode of OffBeat Business TV, Host Susan Hamilton talks with Andre Patterson, founder of Xscape Pain in Frisco, TX, about the use of red light and near infra-red light therapy to stop pain and promote healing.

Not only is red light therapy great for pain, it can be great for building immunity. Andre is quick to point out it isn’t in itself a cure, rather stimulates an optimal and accelerated manner in which our bodies heal themselves as they are meant to do.

First Light Therapy session is free. Just text "LIGHTMEUP" to 972.528.7033.

To work with Andre Patterson, go to https://xscapepain.com
​, or call 972-528-7033. Book a session online, remember, your first experience is free! Then take advantage of the affordable package rates they’ve put together to make it easier for you to enjoy optimal health.

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and wherever you enjoy great on-demand podcasts and TV.
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