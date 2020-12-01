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Earth Catastrophes In the Time of Job - Genesis Science Research - Barry Setterfield
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24 views • December 01, 2020
References:
Are Job and Jobab the same person? http://www.setterfield.org/Jobab's_identity.html
Our Old Testament and Rabbi Akiba -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYodNsyIKJ4&;feature=youtu.be
Linguistic information regarding Peleg -- http://www.barrysetterfield.org/Genesis_1-11/part_13_Peleg.html#Northrup
Snowball Earth -- http://www.barrysetterfield.org/snowballearth.htm
The solar wind and other sun puzzles -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rezxQW06BhY&;feature=youtu.be
About the Zero Point Energy –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czJW9QlRUII&;feature=youtu.be
http://www.barrysetterfield.org/ZPE_layman.html
The difference between atomic time and orbital time can be referenced on
Bible and Geology, from about 51 to 56 minutes – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iUWmbClu5s&;feature=youtu.be
And The Bible and Time, from about 10 to 27 minutes -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jlem8ghZeNw&;feature=youtu.be
A more technical explanation from a published article can be found here: http://www.barrysetterfield.org/ZPE_light_time/ZPE_light_and_time.html
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
Are Job and Jobab the same person? http://www.setterfield.org/Jobab's_identity.html
Our Old Testament and Rabbi Akiba -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYodNsyIKJ4&;feature=youtu.be
Linguistic information regarding Peleg -- http://www.barrysetterfield.org/Genesis_1-11/part_13_Peleg.html#Northrup
Snowball Earth -- http://www.barrysetterfield.org/snowballearth.htm
The solar wind and other sun puzzles -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rezxQW06BhY&;feature=youtu.be
About the Zero Point Energy –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czJW9QlRUII&;feature=youtu.be
http://www.barrysetterfield.org/ZPE_layman.html
The difference between atomic time and orbital time can be referenced on
Bible and Geology, from about 51 to 56 minutes – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iUWmbClu5s&;feature=youtu.be
And The Bible and Time, from about 10 to 27 minutes -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jlem8ghZeNw&;feature=youtu.be
A more technical explanation from a published article can be found here: http://www.barrysetterfield.org/ZPE_light_time/ZPE_light_and_time.html
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
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