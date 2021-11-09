Malajemm: Bonham-Booth Party of Two Worldstage Pedophile Satanic LGBTQIA+ in Plain Sight [08.11.2021]

Note: We indoctrinate and Social engeniering and Predictive Programming and Come for youer Children...And they have done it for many many years...TIP: always do comparisons with the sound OFF. This is how they fool you.So I might have it reversed- in all likelihood it's probably Douglas playing Helena.Are they cousins from the same family? Are they brother and sister?It's possible, I am willing to consider all the possibilities.In order to catch this, you have to have seen a lot of their work....you have to watch their energy signatures, their mannerisms, their quirks....their performances.....and the similarities of their behavior.This one doesn't come easy, because blind people can't consider body sleeve swapping or shapeshifting....and that's how they have fooled you! See beyond their veils.These entities believe that YES they are THAT good to play someone from an opposite gender and the peasants won't notice. Prove them wrong!Fair Use Act 1976, blah blah blah!For entertainment purposes onlyIf you are familiar with this certain actor's troupe, there's another one I have lined up (emma thompson) ??The fun never ends in crappy babylon!Music from Uppbeat (free for Creators!):License code: 8NVXVLFNZPEYWFZWPhoto credits: Douglas Booth/ Helena Bonham-Carter#babylon #worldstage #actorbasedreality27 views Nov 8, 2021Malajemm - 72 subscribers