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Destroy The NWO Globalists By Destroying Negative Patterns
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17 views • July 07, 2020
I know it’s been a long while once again since I have uploaded some good alien content. It’s coming don’t worry; I’ve been crazy busy with a billion projects (more info on those coming.... eventually).
This video is just a reminder that we all have the power to impact the world. Simply working on yourself has profound effects on the world around you. Try to be aware of your thought patterns, which ones are you stuck in? Do they serve you in any beneficial way? Or do they just raise your stress levels for no good reason (and the stress levels of those around you)?
As always, thank you all for the support over all these years. Things haven’t stopped growing. My new album did better in 3 months than my previous one did in 3 years!
-Brett
Music is from my newest album; "Meditation For The Devil"
Available at: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Every album sale plants 10 Trees!
Every 1000 Spotify/ Apple streams plants 1 Tree!
10 Trees planted for every merch sale ($10 or more)
Learn more about how we are planting trees at: trees.org/sponsor/inquire-within/
Link to Streaming Services:
https://bstlnk.to/inquirewithin
Exclusive UFO/ Paranormal articles at https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Also check out my website http://UFO.video for UFO Footage, Witness Testimony, Government Insiders, Real Government Documents and more!
Follow "Inquire Within" on all social media for all my weirdness
Exclusive Content On Each Platform
Parler: @inquirewithinofficial
https://parler.com/profile/InquireWithinOfficial/posts
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
This video is just a reminder that we all have the power to impact the world. Simply working on yourself has profound effects on the world around you. Try to be aware of your thought patterns, which ones are you stuck in? Do they serve you in any beneficial way? Or do they just raise your stress levels for no good reason (and the stress levels of those around you)?
As always, thank you all for the support over all these years. Things haven’t stopped growing. My new album did better in 3 months than my previous one did in 3 years!
-Brett
Music is from my newest album; "Meditation For The Devil"
Available at: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Every album sale plants 10 Trees!
Every 1000 Spotify/ Apple streams plants 1 Tree!
10 Trees planted for every merch sale ($10 or more)
Learn more about how we are planting trees at: trees.org/sponsor/inquire-within/
Link to Streaming Services:
https://bstlnk.to/inquirewithin
Exclusive UFO/ Paranormal articles at https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Also check out my website http://UFO.video for UFO Footage, Witness Testimony, Government Insiders, Real Government Documents and more!
Follow "Inquire Within" on all social media for all my weirdness
Exclusive Content On Each Platform
Parler: @inquirewithinofficial
https://parler.com/profile/InquireWithinOfficial/posts
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
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