Mandelson, Mcsweeney... UK Israel lobby in free fall as Starmer Labour government begins to crumble
Tony Gosling
Tony Gosling
76 views • 3 days ago

Morgan McSweeney: the man running Britain and his ties to Israel


https://electronicintifada.net/content/morgan-mcsweeney-man-running-britain-and-his-ties-israel/51215


Morgan McSweeney, the secretive Labour Party operative effectively running the British government, has been thrust into the spotlight in recent months.


https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/02/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-8/


As Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, McSweeney is said to hold immense influence over the direction of the country. Recent book The Fraud by investigative journalist Paul Holden, exposed many of McSweeney’s backroom dealings. The book has already led to two resignations at Number 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence and headquarters.


However, despite calls to step down, McSweeney himself seems invulnerable to pressure.


It is impossible to understand the slavish pro-Israeli stance adopted by Keir Starmer and the Labour Party in recent years without understanding McSweeney.


In November, Health Secretary Wes Streeting – a stalwart in the pressure group Labour Friends of Israel – said that “there wouldn’t be a Labour government without him.” Journalist George Eaton wrote that the current Labour cabinet “more than ever, is made in McSweeney’s image.”


But the man who preferred to operate in the shadows for many years has now had his cover blown.


The mainstream media’s focus has been how he illegally hid donations to Labour Together, while he was director of that organization, the one that was credited with propelling Keir Starmer into leadership of the party.


Yet most journalists have missed – either deliberately or negligently – a key thread of the McSweeney story: his historic relationship with pro-Israeli lobbyists, politicians and financiers.


This story starts before McSweeney even joined Labour.


As a teenager in 1994, he dropped out of university and went to stay in Sarid, a kibbutz (Jewish colony) originally established on stolen Palestinian land in 1926. It seems apparent that this was a formative experience for the young McSweeney, but little is written about his time in the north of occupied historic Palestine.


One exception to that rule is Patrick Maguire and Gabriel Pogrund’s account of Starmer’s rise to power, Get In. In that book, the journalists from London paper The Times report that “in a factory built by Czech Jews at Sarid, nine miles from Nazareth, the lazy teenager learned to work. He built saw-cutters and grinding wheels. He returned to London not just with a tan but a work ethic.”


According to The Jerusalem Post, in that kibbutz and the surrounding Jezreel Valley, McSweeney would have become “closely acquainted with the Hashomer Hatzair,” a Zionist settler organization founded in Austria-Hungary in 1913.


According to Israeli general Moshe Dayan, in his infamous 1969 speech about depopulated Palestinian villages no longer existing due to Jewish colonization, “Sarid [arose] in the place of Haneifs … There is not one place built in this country that did not have a former Arab population.”


Who did McSweeney stay with during his Israeli sojourn? Who did he meet?


While researching this article, a former Labour volunteer, “Simon,” contacted me and spoke on condition of anonymity. Simon claimed that McSweeney was deliberately inserted into the party and later became Keir Starmer’s “handler,” presenting compromising material to keep him “in line.”


Starmer has arguably gone further than any previous Labour leader in pushing an extreme pro-Israeli narrative in the British political sphere, once announcing that he supports


“Zionism without qualification.”


He joined the Labour Party in 1997, and in 2001 was set to work on “Excalibur,” a database established by influential Labour planner Peter Mandelson, who was in many ways the architect of Tony Blair’s infamous “New Labour” project to remodel the party in the neoliberal image.


According to a contemporary BBC News report, the Excalibur database “rivalled MI5” – Britain’s domestic spy agency – “in the information it held on anybody and everybody, friend or foe,” and Mandelson’s headquarters “became synonymous with spin-doctory and control-freakery.”


Pro-Israel funders


While McSweeney was ensuring his influence over Labour’s candidate selection, Chinn was gaining the ear of the future prime minister and cabinet.


Another funder of Labour Together was Gary Lubner, who has also donated more than $8 million to the central party since 2022 and financed many of their new batch of MPs, including Labour Friends of Israel vice-chairs Damian Egan and Mike Tapp, as well as Justice Secretary David Lammy. But Lubner also funded the election campaign of Morgan McSweeney’s wife, Imogen Walker, who was conveniently selected for a safe seat in Scotland and elected in 2024.


Epstein’s friend Peter Mandelson also helped fundraise

Keywords
maxwellmossadepsteingosling
