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COVID-19 WAS PLANNED
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106 views • February 09, 2022
Backup of Christian Kunimi (FrequencyFence) on Youtube.
Playlist of "REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTERS FrequencyFence Backup ": https://www.brighteon.com/watch/72977f39-6890-4062-bf28-add805b55bb8?index=1
Current Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55u8hZ_ugB6NCSS_M-8qwg/videos
https://vimeo.com/user108146211
Others backups of videos here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/frequencyfence
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frequencyfence&;kind=video
Original Description:
"The NATURAL Cure for COVID-19 :
https://youtu.be/_V1qyMA2XUg
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 1 - Reversions to the native form :
https://youtu.be/OFY0wyjD86c
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 2 - Altered human imitation forms :
https://youtu.be/vvLIfsMn59c
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 3 - Non-human forms (grays, werewolves, animals and trees) :
https://youtu.be/WT7E6spOFAw
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 4 - Physical abilities, resistances and polymorphic control :
https://youtu.be/kKOkvgbXaVM
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 5 - Force, heat control and portal technology :
https://youtu.be/JDPU1s25bi4
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 6 - UFOs, chemtrails, artificial weather and conclusion :
https://youtu.be/IAelBYka1I0"
Playlist of "REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTERS FrequencyFence Backup ": https://www.brighteon.com/watch/72977f39-6890-4062-bf28-add805b55bb8?index=1
Current Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55u8hZ_ugB6NCSS_M-8qwg/videos
https://vimeo.com/user108146211
Others backups of videos here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/frequencyfence
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frequencyfence&;kind=video
Original Description:
"The NATURAL Cure for COVID-19 :
https://youtu.be/_V1qyMA2XUg
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 1 - Reversions to the native form :
https://youtu.be/OFY0wyjD86c
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 2 - Altered human imitation forms :
https://youtu.be/vvLIfsMn59c
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 3 - Non-human forms (grays, werewolves, animals and trees) :
https://youtu.be/WT7E6spOFAw
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 4 - Physical abilities, resistances and polymorphic control :
https://youtu.be/kKOkvgbXaVM
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 5 - Force, heat control and portal technology :
https://youtu.be/JDPU1s25bi4
REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION Part 6 - UFOs, chemtrails, artificial weather and conclusion :
https://youtu.be/IAelBYka1I0"
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