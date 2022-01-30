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Ottawa Jan 29th PT2 Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Over Hundred Thousand Protesting COVID Mandates
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250 views • January 30, 2022
Ottawa Jan 29th PT2 Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Over Hundred Thousand Protesting COVID Mandates
Ottawalks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6a_sWKRQOc
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 - Parliament Hill - Saturday Jan 29 pt 3
Ottawalks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6a_sWKRQOc
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 - Parliament Hill - Saturday Jan 29 pt 3
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