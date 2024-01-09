2024 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions: The Cannabis Industry Is F*cked!!!

2024 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions, including:
*lounges & lockers
*Strain stability (availability)
*S3 is BIG Pharma's trojan horse
*5 year sideways movement
*Increase in SKUs nationwide
*More automation
Summary:
00:00 - Intro
01:03 - 2019 prediction recap
01:34 - Crystal Ball explanation
02:36 - MJ Biz Con recap
03:35 - thoughts from an activist to owner
07:59 - Doom & Gloom, or Naive?
09:45 - Distrobution is key
11:11 - Cannabis Culture
13:03 - Product innovation
16:00 - 2022 - 2023 overview
16:17 - Branding
18:31 - Josh's prediction
19:04 - cannabis investors
28:58 -2024 cannabis predictions
30:14 - hemp bill
31:02 - MISC Category
31:21 - Cannabis Lounges
33:36 - Small Biz over MSOs
38:42 - Safe Banking Act
40:06 - Schedule 3
44:58 - Miggy's Predictions
52:13 - Investors' Predictions
54:02 - Miggy's final thoughts
57:50 - Outro
Guest:
Miggy420, Co-host of Cannabis Legalization News
https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1189 The #TalkingHedge...
Your Favorite Business Podcast.
Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
