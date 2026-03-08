Iran out fox America.

How Iran is out foxing the United States. Paul Mills at Off Grid Desert Farming News with Paul and Adrienne on Rumble, shows how million dollar missiles are being depleted while Iran wait to launch more sophisticated missiles and drones. Iranians are not an easy win. Meanwhile China show off the future of warfare. Oil is going up because of the war with Iran and it will effect the economy. This could be the catalyst for all out war or World war 3. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross, for our sins, who rose on the third day and by his blood all who repent and believe, have full remission of sins and eternal life.