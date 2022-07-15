Change DNA Lose Salvation

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
July 15, 2022
Today we take a look at how our DNA might be changed in the near future. This system might already be in place with the "jabs" with the last "V". We also see exactly what the Bible says what will happen should our DNA be changed.
00:00 Vaccine Changes Your DNA
02:48 Med Beds
15:12 Transform Soldier Health with Technology
19:12 “CRISPR 2.0” Changed Patient’s DNA
23:23 Revelation 17
26:41 Supernatural Movies
28:57 Armageddon
34:06 Timing of Armageddon
39:54 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRvGx7yowZ8