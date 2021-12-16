© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox 'NEWS' Releases a Propaganda Piece on JFK to distract the American Public
Follow
0
Share
Report
113 views • December 16, 2021
Fox 'NEWS' Releases a Propaganda Piece on JFK to distract the American Public
The latest Distraction by FoxNews - JFK ASSASSINATION DOCUMENTS RELEASED BY US GOVERNMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xJQMO2nqk5U/
If you really want to know exactly how the Cabal Controlled CIA killed and then covered up their public ceremonial assasination of JFK...try this documentary:
Jfk Revisited: Through The Looking Glass https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f..../Jfk-Revisited-Throu
___________________
The vast majority of the almost 1,500 documents released by the National Archives as new appear to be duplicates of previously released documents with only a few redacted words now revealed, often the name of a CIA case officer or the location of an overseas agency station that investigators had already pieced together. Some have no changes whatsoever.
The release still leaves more than 10,000 documents either partially redacted or withheld entirely, which won't be seen until December 2022 at the earliest under an order issued by President Joe Biden in October. It has prolonged the bitter debate between the federal government and JFK researchers, who argue that the CIA, the FBI and other national security agencies have continually stonewalled a congressionally mandated release.
"It's always 'the next time,'" said the University of Virginia's Larry Sabato, a leading scholar of the assassination. He called the redactions that were removed in Wednesday's release "minimal and worthless."
Actually useful released documents:
JFK
https://www.archives.gov/files..../research/jfk/releas
The latest Distraction by FoxNews - JFK ASSASSINATION DOCUMENTS RELEASED BY US GOVERNMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xJQMO2nqk5U/
If you really want to know exactly how the Cabal Controlled CIA killed and then covered up their public ceremonial assasination of JFK...try this documentary:
Jfk Revisited: Through The Looking Glass https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f..../Jfk-Revisited-Throu
___________________
The vast majority of the almost 1,500 documents released by the National Archives as new appear to be duplicates of previously released documents with only a few redacted words now revealed, often the name of a CIA case officer or the location of an overseas agency station that investigators had already pieced together. Some have no changes whatsoever.
The release still leaves more than 10,000 documents either partially redacted or withheld entirely, which won't be seen until December 2022 at the earliest under an order issued by President Joe Biden in October. It has prolonged the bitter debate between the federal government and JFK researchers, who argue that the CIA, the FBI and other national security agencies have continually stonewalled a congressionally mandated release.
"It's always 'the next time,'" said the University of Virginia's Larry Sabato, a leading scholar of the assassination. He called the redactions that were removed in Wednesday's release "minimal and worthless."
Actually useful released documents:
JFK
https://www.archives.gov/files..../research/jfk/releas
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.