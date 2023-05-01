The One Key to ALL the Prophecies of The End-Times

This is the one key to all prophecies that talk about the end times. Ex-CIA officer Rob Marro — executive producer of Hostage to the Devil and personal friend of Father Malachi Martin — speaks to John-Henry Westen about the life and impact of the greatly influential priest when dealing with prophecy.

Rob Marro is the last living legacy of Father Malachi Martin’s warnings to the world, and he has made it his mission to explore what Father Martin’s bombshell prophecies mean for the Culture of Life today. The New World Order may be closer than we think, and the prophecies of Father Malachi Martin may just be our key to stopping it.

Father Malachi Martin was a world-famous exorcist, professor of paleography at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, and according to many, a prophet of God who exposed many of the devil’s most damaging agendas. His influential teachings and epic battle with evil have been captured in the documentary, Hostage to the Devil, which seeks to expose the threats of the New World Order now gripping the entire Western world.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/prophet-priest-the-truth-of-fr-malachi-martin-revealed/




