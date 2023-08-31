Signs of the end times: Muslims plotting to kill Christians in Austria

FAIR
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 30, 2023.
Two Muslim male teenagers were plotting to kill as many Christians as possible at a school in Austria according to the following news article: https://www.christianpost.com/news/muslim-teens-confess-plan-to-kill-christians-in-austria.html
List of Islamic attacks against Christians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks
We are instructed by Christ to pray for our enemies so that they may turn to Christ, the Christ of the Bible as per Matthew 5:44 which says: But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
