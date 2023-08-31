Signs of the end times: Muslims plotting to kill Christians in Austria

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 30, 2023.



Two Muslim male teenagers were plotting to kill as many Christians as possible at a school in Austria according to the following news article: https://www.christianpost.com/news/muslim-teens-confess-plan-to-kill-christians-in-austria.html



List of Islamic attacks against Christians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks



We are instructed by Christ to pray for our enemies so that they may turn to Christ, the Christ of the Bible as per Matthew 5:44 which says: But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington