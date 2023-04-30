Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trudeau Sucks: Call In Show
44 views
channel image
Stopcensorshipnow1984%)
Published a day ago |

Callers share their views on Justin Trudeau, with most explaining why they think TRUDEAU SUCKS.

Maverick News Live: With Rick Walker


#ftrudeau #trudeausucks #fjt


People from around the world calling in to North America's coolest new News Program Maverick News...to explain why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "Sucks". After three years of lockdowns and pandemic authoritarianism the public has a variety of ways of expressing their displeasure. This program is devoted to the people allowing them to express their frurstration in an open and constructive way through this "relief valve".


Plus today's top news: With veteran journalist Rick Walker.

FREEDOM REPORTERS.COM


https://www.freedomreporters.com


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=2A4P342MPTWNQ


Follow us on:

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4cp...


Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1450203


Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/maverickmult...


Clouthub:

https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/cha...


Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YwU9...


Twitter:

https://twitter.com/rw581

Keywords
newstrudeaumavericknewsagendai2030

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket