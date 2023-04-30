Trudeau Sucks: Call In Show

Callers share their views on Justin Trudeau, with most explaining why they think TRUDEAU SUCKS.

Maverick News Live: With Rick Walker





People from around the world calling in to North America's coolest new News Program Maverick News...to explain why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "Sucks". After three years of lockdowns and pandemic authoritarianism the public has a variety of ways of expressing their displeasure. This program is devoted to the people allowing them to express their frurstration in an open and constructive way through this "relief valve".





Plus today's top news: With veteran journalist Rick Walker.

