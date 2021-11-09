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Come Together Now or Pay the Price
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101 views • November 09, 2021
Pogo was right, we are our own worst enemy. We are divided into a thousand self-interest groups all independent and hardly listening to one another. Lincoln was right too. United we stand and divided we fall. Until we come together with a unified voice, we're vulnerable to the evil bastards that are destroying the US.
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