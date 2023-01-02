Russian Defence Ministry Report - 2nd January, 2023

Banned YouTube Videos





⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (2 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Attacks launched by high-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of the 'Foreign Legion' near Markovo, Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as near Novoosinovo (Kharkov region) have resulted in the elimination of over 70 foreign mercenaries, more than 100 of them have been wounded.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have launched artillery strikes at manpower concentration areas from 103rd and 105th territorial defence brigades near Berestovoye, Kislovka, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





◻️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, artillery strikes have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 13th and 95th airborne assault brigades near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured personnel carriers, and 2 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, neutralisation of the units from 60th Mechanised Infantry and 79th Airborne Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as offensive action of Russian forces have resulted in obtaining new advantageous frontiers.





◻️ The enemy has lost up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, complex shelling at enemy units near Zolotaya Niva and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralised 67 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 92 areas.





◻️ 2 AFU ordnance depots, and 1 fuel depot of 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade have been destroyed near Orekhov, Malinovka, and Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region).





◻️ 1 fuel depot of Khortitsa group of forces has been destroyed near Dnepropetrovsk.





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems have been destroyed at their firing positions near Chasov Yar and Minkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzer has been destroyed near Antonovka (Kharkov region).





◻️ 4 Ukrainian D-30 howitzers have been destroyed at their firing positions near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Shipilovka, Liman, Kremennaya, Ploshchanka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Petrovskoye, Novognatovka, Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Skelki, Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region), Rubanovka, and Lopatki (Kherson region).





◻️ Moreover, 3 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by Olkha and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been intercepted near Krasnaya Gora, Podgornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Radensk (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 355 airplanes and 199 helicopters, 2,794 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,366 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 957 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,763 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,876 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





◽️ The Kiev regime has launched a strike with 6 rocket-propelled projectiles by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS at the provisional base of a unit of the Russian Armed Forces near Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Russian air defence facilities have shot down 2 HIMARS projectiles.





◽️ The impact of 4 rockets with high-explosive warheads has resulted in the death of 63 Russian servicemen.





◽️ Families and friends of these servicemen will be fully assisted and supported.





