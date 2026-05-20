Iran's Nuclear Gambit: Offer to Russia, US Demands Total Control

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-Iran proposed transferring highly enriched uranium to Russia during Pakistan-mediated peace negotiations with United States authorities.
-Washington rejected proposal, demanding Iran surrender uranium directly to American custody instead of Russian intermediaries immediately.
-Iran offered freezing nuclear activities temporarily while refusing dismantlement of enrichment infrastructure and nuclear facilities completely.
-Russia supported proposal, citing successful uranium custody arrangements during 2015 nuclear agreement implementation with Iran previously.
-Fragile ceasefire persists amid stalled negotiations, increasing concerns about renewed regional conflict and diplomatic instability worldwide.
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