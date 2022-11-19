Ukraine Update Nov 19, 2022

⚡️Russian Killnet hackers took down Elon Musk's Starlink website.

💥Execution of Russian POWs in Makeevka by Ukraine soldiers. The names of the Ukrainians who committed the war crimes are border guards Artur Bortnichuk and Nazar Mikhailovsky.The wounded "Andrukha" most likely is Andrey Sokol.

⚡️SITREP

◽️ On 17 November, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a concentrated strike, using high-precision long-range air-, sea- and ground-based weapons, at the facilities of military control, defence industry, as well as related fuel and energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

◽️ The goals of the strike have been reached.

◽️ All the missiles have accurately stricken the assigned facilities.

◽️ The strike has resulted in the neutralization of the production capacities for nuclear weaponry.

◽️ 1 depot of artillery armament, delivered by western countries and prepared for being sent to troops, has been destroyed.

◽️ The redeployment of the reserve forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and the delivery of foreign armament to operations areas have been frustrated.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ Offensive operations of Russian forces have resulted in the liberation of Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to launch a counterattack near Sladkoye, Vladimirovka and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), for halting the advance of Russian forces.

◽️ Artillery strikes and the action of Russian assault groups have resulted in repelling all the counterattacks. The AFU units have been scattered and driven back to their initial positions.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 100 Ukrainian personnel. 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 7 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the operation of Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems has resulted in frustrating the attempts of 2 enemy's company tactical groups to launch an attack towards Yagodnoye (Kharkov region), and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, and 5 armored motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, an attempt made by the AFU to launch an attack towards Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) has been prevented.

◽️ Concentrated fire strikes launched by Russian artillery have resulted in halting and scattering the redeploying enemy units.

◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles, and 7 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized the AFU command posts deployed near Shevchenkovo and Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Dimitrovo (Zaporozhye region), as well as 83 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 172 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry



