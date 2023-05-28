Create New Account
Happy Memorial Day! The Destruction of America and What Can be Done - Water issues
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published Yesterday |

Hello Friends! On this Out of this Wor,ld Radio show, I discuss how Biden (the fake President who died several years ago) is destroying America and what can be done. I also discuss Chinese plans to attack the U.S. and Canadian West Coasts in Septmber 2023, with the help and agreement of Biden, U.S. General Milley, and Canadian PM Trudeau, who have all be instructed to stand down when the attack occurs. Is this what Americans and Canadians want for Memorial Day? Did my Dad fight in World War II to make the world safter for the Chinese Communist Party? Last part of the show focuses in on water issues in Wyoming and how a small family is trying to destroy part of the state's water supply for money, and their own personal gain. I hope you can all listen to this amazing and important radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com Email: [email protected] 

Keywords
clean waterascensionspiritualitybidenmemorial dayccp attack

