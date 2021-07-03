The One Thing You Need To Know To Survive The End Of The World and Death

Hollywood has it right... The earth is going to come to a violent and catastrophic end. Not because of random chance but because its' very creator has said He, Jesus Christ, is going to return and destroy it. Why? Because the earth has been highjacked by rebels who are leading the people of the earth to hell along with them because they have already been judged and condemned. There is one way out. Jesus Christ is offering full forgiveness and eternal life in a righteous new heavens and new earth. All we must do is to surrender to Him and he will give us a fountain of life in our hearts.