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Faking Space Phone Call from Obama to the International Space Station ISS
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86 views • May 28, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Oct 20, 2015 with 14K views.
Obama setting up the phone call to space hoax before going live to the world. Disclaimer: This is meant to be comical in nature. Although this is satire making phone calls to space is impossible. They never landed on the moon nor will ever go back. People believing that they soon will go to Mars need to look into the facts. They have lied to us. Watch more of my videos to find out just how big this lie is. It will change your world!
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Obama setting up the phone call to space hoax before going live to the world. Disclaimer: This is meant to be comical in nature. Although this is satire making phone calls to space is impossible. They never landed on the moon nor will ever go back. People believing that they soon will go to Mars need to look into the facts. They have lied to us. Watch more of my videos to find out just how big this lie is. It will change your world!
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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