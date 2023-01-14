Create New Account
300 Spartons, Gideon's Army, and 20 Republican Warriors!
What do 20 Republicans have in common with 300 Spartans and Gideon's army? Doing more in 5 days than the party has done in 5 years, the 20 members are primed and ready for battle! Besides improving rules that have long needed changing, like requiring time to read bills before voting on them, the party finally voted to save babies who survive abortion. Not surprising, a Boston Satanic temple refers to Abortion as "a religious rite/right." But what does God say about child sacrifice?

