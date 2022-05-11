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Ehe für alle - meine Gründe dagegen
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69 views • May 11, 2022
Video vom August 2021: "Am 26. September 2021 stimmt die Schweiz (also die stimmberechtigten Bürger) über die "Ehe für alle" ab. Ich werde dagegen stimmen, aus folgenden Gründen...
Das Skript des Videos findet man auf zeitreisen-seeland.ch, nurfuerreiche.jimdo.com und archive.org"
Das Skript des Videos findet man auf zeitreisen-seeland.ch, nurfuerreiche.jimdo.com und archive.org"
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