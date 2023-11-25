Bill Gates Insider Boasts BILLIONS Will Die In 2024 Plandemic

Three years ago, Bill Gates openly bragged that a future pandemic would wipe billions of people off the face of the earth. Speaking with his trademark smirk, Gates could not have been clearer about his plans for the future.
Now, according to a Gates Foundation insider, plans for the promised pandemic are underway and the global elite are planning to shift their depopulation agenda into high gear.
What is the event they are planning? It is a severe pandemic, worse than COVID-19, targeting young people and children.
Gates is trying desperately to stop any information about this disturbing plan from leaking out to the public, but unfortunately for him there are now too many people determined to expose his evil to the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.